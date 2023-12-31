Man arrested in Eastbourne after crashing vehicle into two stationary cars
A man has been arrested at an address in Eastbourne after an early morning hit and run today (December 31).
Sussex Police officers responded to reports that a Ford Fiesta car had hit two stationary vehicles in Coopers Hill, Willingdon, at about 4.07am today (December 31).
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “On arrival, the vehicles were blocking the road and the driver of the Ford Fiesta had made off. He was later traced to an address in Eastbourne and arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle while unfit through alcohol/and or drugs. He remains in custody.
“No one was hurt during the incident.”