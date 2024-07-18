Man arrested on suspicion of GBH after altercation in Bognor Regis town centre
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, following an altercation in Bognor Regis Town Centre yesterday (July 17), a Sussex Police spokesperson has said.
Police received a report about the incident at about 3.30pm and raced to the scene, on Station Road.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Two patients, both men, have attended hospital for treatment for injuries that are not life-threatening.
“There will be an increased police presence in the area while the matter is dealt with and to provide reassurance.
“Witnesses or anyone with information such as CCTV or mobile phone footage is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 963 of 17/07.”