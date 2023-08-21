BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Man arrested on suspicion of meeting 14-year-old at West Sussex hotel

A man has been arrested on suspicion of meeting with a 14-year-old girl at a West Sussex hotel, police have said.
By Joe Stack
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 12:28 BST

Officers were called to a hotel in High Street, Arundel at about 5pm on Saturday (August 19) following concerns for the welfare of the teenager.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of meeting a girl under the age of 16 following grooming.

He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

The girl is being supported by specialist officers while the investigation continues.