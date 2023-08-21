Man arrested on suspicion of meeting 14-year-old at West Sussex hotel
A man has been arrested on suspicion of meeting with a 14-year-old girl at a West Sussex hotel, police have said.
Officers were called to a hotel in High Street, Arundel at about 5pm on Saturday (August 19) following concerns for the welfare of the teenager.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of meeting a girl under the age of 16 following grooming.
He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.
The girl is being supported by specialist officers while the investigation continues.