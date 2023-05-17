Edit Account-Sign Out
Man arrested suspicion of assaulting a women in St Leonards

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was attacked by a man known to her in St Leonards.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 17th May 2023, 17:58 BST
The victim had been able to reach a place of safety and although distressed, was not physically injured, police said.
The victim had been able to reach a place of safety and although distressed, was not physically injured, police said.

Sussex Police officers attended Marina car park just after midnight on Sunday, May 7, after receiving a report of a woman being attacked by a man .

The victim had been able to reach a place of safety and although distressed, was not physically injured, police said.

A 47-year-old man from Southminster, Essex, was arrested by police on suspicion of common assault and released on bail with strict conditions while officer continued with their enquiries.

Police say they would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have any other information.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the area around that time and captured any relevant dash cam footage.

Information can be passed to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 26 of 07/05.