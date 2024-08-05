A man has been charged following a series of thefts from a Newhaven supermarket, a Sussex Police spokesperson has said.

The man was arrested on July 25 after officers received numerous reports of theft from the Co-Op on Fort Road between March 17, and March 26.

On July 26, Scott Vaughn, 35, of Upper Valley Road in Newhaven was charged with three offences and bailed from court with strict conditions pending his next court appearance on August 30, police said.

"Your vigilance is crucial in helping us protect our neighbourhoods, and so we thank those for reporting, and encourage your continued reporting if you see anything suspicious or have concerns,” said PC Jocelyn Wilson, the officer investigating the case.

"You can make a report to police online by using our reporting form, or by calling 101. In an emergency, always dial 999."