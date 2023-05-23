Detectives have charged a man following an investigation into the death of a Sussex man in Poole Harbour.

David Haw, from Forest Row, went missing in in Poole Harbour at 1.59am on May 2, 2022, after a rigid inflatable boat collided with a channel marker.

Extensive searches were carried out in the area; with police specialist dive teams supported by HM Coastguard, the RNLI and volunteers from DorSAR and Wessex Flood and Water Rescue Unit, before Dorset Police received a report that David’s body had been found in the water on May 14, 2022.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident followed and a 21-year-old man from Southampton was arrested has been subsequently charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

He is due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Monday 19 June 2023.

Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We have liaised with the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised the charge in this case.

“The family of Mr Haw has been informed of this update and our thoughts remain with them during this difficult time.

“This matter is now subject to a court process and it would therefore be entirely inappropriate for Dorset Police to comment further at this time. It is important that the justice system is allowed to follow its course.