A police spokesperson said officers were called to reports that a man was walking alone along the M40 close to Junction 3 yesterday (April 17).

Officers attended and the man reported the death of a woman known to him at an address on Timsbury Crescent in Havant.

Police attended the address and found the body of a woman in her 40s. A man has since been arrested in connection with the incident and a murder investigation has been launched.

Following the initial stages of the investigation, police have charged Norbert Maiksner, 48, of Timsbury Crescent, Havant with murder.

He is due to appear at East Hampshire Remand Court in Portsmouth tomorrow (Monday 21 April).

