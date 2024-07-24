Man dies after falling from St Leonards hospital roof
A man has died after falling from the roof of the Conquest Hospital in St Leonards.
Sussex Police said officers were called to the scene after receiving reports.
The incident happened on Friday evening (July 19).
The man’s next of kin have been informed, police added.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to the Conquest Hospital, St Leonards, at 7.10pm on Friday (July 19) after a man was reported to have fallen from the roof of the building.
“Sadly the man was found deceased. His next of kin have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner.”