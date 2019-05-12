Man dies after van goes over Brighton cliff

A man has died after the van he was driving went over a cliff in Brighton this morning (Sunday May 12).

Shortly after 6.30am on Sunday (May 12), police were called to a report that a silver Vauxhall van had gone over the cliff east of Brighton Marina, close to Roedean School.

The driver died at the scene

Emergency services attended, but sadly the driver died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Part of the undercliff was expected to remain closed on Sunday while the van was recovered and investigation work was completed at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have CCTC or dashcam footage is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Shaftesbury.