A man has died following a collision in East Sussex, police have confirmed.

Reports of a collision on Piddinghoe Lane in Lewes, were made to police at around 11.45pm on Friday, July 11.

The road was shut overnight while emergency services attended to the incident.

Following the incident, police confirmed that a man, 25, had died following the three vehicle collision.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers are appealing for information following a fatal collision near to Newhaven on Friday night (July 11).

"Emergency services were called to the serious collision between three vehicles in Piddinghoe Road, Lewes at around 11.45pm.

"Sadly, a 25-year-old man is confirmed to have died. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.

"The drivers of the two other vehicles involved also sustained injuries, and they attended hospital for treatment.

"The three cars involved were a dark grey Audi, a white Renault Clio, and a white Fiat Panda.

"Police are working to understand the circumstances, and ask that if you witnessed the collision, or may have information or dash cam footage to assist the investigation, you make a report.

"Contact police by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting Operation Apperlie.”