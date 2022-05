A man in his 40s has died by cliffs near Eastbourne, according to police.

Officers said emergency services were called following concerns for the welfare of a man near the cliffs at around 9.15pm on Tuesday, May 3.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Sadly, a man aged 42 has died.

Police