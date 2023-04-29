A man has tragically died after a fire broke out at a house in Hastings, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “A man in his 80s was taken to hospital, where he sadly died on Friday, April 28. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.”

At this time, the fire is not being treated as suspicious, according to police.

Police officers joined the emergency response after a fire in Milward Road, Hastings

The spokesperson said: “The matter has been passed to the coroner and police are continuing to make enquiries on the behalf of the coroner’s office.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have any information about the incident and ask them to get in touch online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Headford.”

