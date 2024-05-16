Sussex Police said officers are ‘concerned for the welfare’ of the man, named as Lee.
A social media statement read: “Lee is 39, 6ft tall, has cropped hair and was last seen wearing a blue V-neck t-shirt with rolled sleeves in the West Street area of Brighton.
“If you see Lee, call 999 quoting reference 1498 of 15/05.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.