Man disappears from Horsham: Call 999 if you see him

By Sam Morton
Published 16th May 2024, 09:24 BST
The police are searching for a man from Horsham.

Sussex Police said officers are ‘concerned for the welfare’ of the man, named as Lee.

A social media statement read: “Lee is 39, 6ft tall, has cropped hair and was last seen wearing a blue V-neck t-shirt with rolled sleeves in the West Street area of Brighton.

“If you see Lee, call 999 quoting reference 1498 of 15/05.”

