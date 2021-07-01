Man found dead in Newhaven road
A man has been found dead in a road in Newhaven, police have confirmed.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 3:01 pm
Updated
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 3:02 pm
Police were called following concerns for a man in Avis Road, Newhaven at around 5.15am this morning, a spokesman said.
"Officers attended the scene, assisted by the ambulance service, and the man was sadly pronounced dead," said the spokesman.
"There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed."