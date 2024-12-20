Man found dead in St Leonards stream
A man was found dead in a stream in St Leonards, police have confirmed.
Officers were called to the scene in Stonehouse Drive just before 11am on Tuesday (December 17), Sussex Police added.
Police said enquiries are still ongoing regarding the incident.
A police spokesperson said: “Police were called following concerns for a man in a stream in Stonehouse Drive, St Leonards, about 10.50am on Tuesday, December 17.
“He was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.
“Police enquiries are ongoing, however the incident is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”