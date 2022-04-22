Man left injured following road traffic collision in Newhaven

A man was left injured following a road traffic collision in Newhaven.
Sussex Police said they were called around 8:55pm on Thursday (April 21) to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in South Road, Newhaven.
Police said the pedestrian was treated by paramedics for injuries not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.
