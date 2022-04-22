Man left injured following road traffic collision in Newhaven

A man was left injured following a road traffic collision in Newhaven

By Frankie Elliott
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 1:47 pm

A man was left injured following a road traffic collision in Newhaven.

Sussex Police said they were called around 8:55pm on Thursday (April 21) to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in South Road, Newhaven.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Police said the pedestrian was treated by paramedics for injuries not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

Police said the pedestrian was treated by paramedics for injuries not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

READ MORE:

Haywards Heath man jailed for laundering £800k from sale of unlicensed erectile dysfunction medicines

Lewes flying instructor begins 8,500 mile expedition across Europe and Asia for the British Red Cross Ukraine Appeal and YoungMinds

Decision due on another Ringmer housing development

NewhavenSussex PolicePoliceEuropeLewes