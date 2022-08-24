Man missing from Hassocks: Have you seen him?
A 22-year-old man has gone missing from Hassocks.
Mid Sussex Police shared on Twitter today (Wednesday, August 24) that Hamze Haileh was last seen in the town on Sunday (August 21).
The police said: “#MISSING | Hamze Haileh, 22, is missing from Hassocks.
“He was last seen on Sunday, wearing a grey and white long-sleeved shirt, grey jeans and dark green trainers.
“Hamze is black, 5’ and slim.
“Can you help? Report online or call 101 quoting serial 1151 of 21/08.”