Man missing from Hassocks: Have you seen him?

A 22-year-old man has gone missing from Hassocks.

By Matt Pole
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 11:37 am

Mid Sussex Police shared on Twitter today (Wednesday, August 24) that Hamze Haileh was last seen in the town on Sunday (August 21).

The police said: “#MISSING | Hamze Haileh, 22, is missing from Hassocks.

“He was last seen on Sunday, wearing a grey and white long-sleeved shirt, grey jeans and dark green trainers.

“Hamze is black, 5’ and slim.

“Can you help? Report online or call 101 quoting serial 1151 of 21/08.”

Hamze Haileh, 22, is missing from Hassocks. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police