A man who was reported to be missing in Midhurst has been found, Police have announced.

Police

Rhys Bennett was reported missing from Midhurst late at night on Tuesday, January 10.

Following an appeal by Sussex Police, Rhys was reported to have been found safe at 3.12am on Wednesday, January 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement Sussex Police said: “We’re pleased to say Rhys Bennett, reported missing from Midhurst last night, has been found safe.

“Thank you to everyone who helped by searching or sharing our appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If the missing person is in immediate danger, is a young child or vulnerable to harm, call 999 as soon as possible.

“If you have a hearing or speech impairment, use our textphone service 18000 or text us on 999 if you’ve pre-registered with the emergency SMS service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad