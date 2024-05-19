Man missing in Burgess Hill found by Sussex Police
Hamza, 29, was reported missing yesterday evening (May 18).
But he has since been ‘found safe’ by Sussex Police, who thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Good news! Hamza, 29, who was missing in Burgess Hill has now been found safe.
“Thank you for sharing our appeal.”
