A man has pleaded guilty to sexual assault after approaching a woman at Brighton Marina and grabbing her.

Obaidullah Walizada, 33, of no fixed address, was in the Brighton Marina Car Park underpass on June 22, at around 1.15pm when he spotted a woman cycling.

As she stopped her bike and got off, Walizada grabbed her forcefully from behind before walking off. A little while later, officers arrested Walizada on suspicion of sexual assault and he was taken into custody.

He was charged with the offence on June 23 and pleaded guilty at Brighton Magistrates Court the following day, a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

He has been remanded into custody to await sentencing on July 15.