Man pronounced dead in Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 09:52 BST
A man has been pronounced dead after a member of the public expressed concerns for their neighbour, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to a Croxden Way on Wednesday, July 31 after the report from the member of the public.

A man in his 50s was confirmed dead at the scene, a police spokesperson confirmed.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to Croxden Way in Eastbourne at around 6.40pm on Wednesday (31 July) after a member of the public expressed concerns for their neighbour.

“Officers attended and a man in his 50s was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“Enquiries are ongoing but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. A file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

Related topics:PoliceSussex Police
