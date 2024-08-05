Officers were called to a Croxden Way on Wednesday, July 31 after the report from the member of the public.

A man in his 50s was confirmed dead at the scene, a police spokesperson confirmed.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to Croxden Way in Eastbourne at around 6.40pm on Wednesday (31 July) after a member of the public expressed concerns for their neighbour.

“Officers attended and a man in his 50s was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“Enquiries are ongoing but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. A file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

