Man reported missing from Eastbourne found by Sussex Police

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 16:59 BST

A man reported missing from Eastbourne has been found, Sussex Police have confirmed.

William, also known as Bill was reported missing on Monday, June 2

Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are pleased to say that William, also known as Bill, who was reported missing yesterday from Eastbourne, has been found.

“Thanks for sharing and caring.”

