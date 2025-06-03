Man reported missing from Eastbourne found by Sussex Police
A man reported missing from Eastbourne has been found, Sussex Police have confirmed.
William, also known as Bill was reported missing on Monday, June 2
Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are pleased to say that William, also known as Bill, who was reported missing yesterday from Eastbourne, has been found.
“Thanks for sharing and caring.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.