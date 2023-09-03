Man rescued in Eastbourne after slipping and finding himself in a ‘dangerous position’ by the coast
A man in Eastbourne was helped by local coastguard teams, who carried out a cliff rescue, after he slipped while walking and ‘found himself in a very difficult and dangerous position’ by the coast, according to one of the crews.
On the morning of Sunday, September 3, Eastbourne Coastguard posted about the incident on social media saying that the Birling Gap team was also called to assist with the cliff rescue by Bede's Prep School in Dukes Drive.
A spokesperson added: “We then handed him over to the ambulance service on scene, checked and restowed our equipment, stood down and returned to station all safe and well. Many thanks to the fire, police and the ambulance services.
“In an emergency around or near the coast please do not hesitate to call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”
South East Coast Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.