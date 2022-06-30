Man sadly dies following Chichester collision

The collision took place on Kennel Hill on Friday, June 10, between a black BMW M1 and a black Ford Mondeo.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries, police have said, and a 67-year-old man – the driver of the Mondeo – sadly died less than a week later on Thursday, June 16.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for information after a man sadly died in the days following a collision in Chichester.

Kennel Hill, Chichester. Picture via Google Streetview

"Officers responded to a report of a head-on collision between a black BMW M1 and a black Ford Mondeo on Kennel Hill around 4pm on Friday, June 10.

"The drivers of both vehicles suffered serious injuries, and two passengers suffered minor injuries.