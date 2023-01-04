Police have issued an appeal for a man’s whereabouts after an Emsworth home was burgled this week.

In the early hours of Sunday, January 1, a hybrid bicycle was stolen from a garage in Long Copse Lane.

Officers from Hampshire Police are investigating the theft and have issued a description of a man who was seen in the area at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, a spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: “We are appealing for information following a burglary in Emsworth in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Sometime between 1am and 6am, a garage was broken into at an address on Long Copse Lane and a hybrid bicycle was stolen.

Police stock image

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are carrying out enquiries into the incident and would like to speak to a man who was seen in the area at the time in connection with the incident. He is described as: White; of average height; slim build; aged between 17 and 25-years-old; dark brown facial hair, sideburns and a beard; wearing green/khaki trousers; a light grey jacket with a dark zip; a blue beany hat, possibly with a bobble, black trainers with a deep white sole and red laces, possibly with an emblem on the tongue; carrying a black Nike Air rucksack with a bottle in the left side pocket.”

They added: “We would like to hear from anyone who recognises this description or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Perhaps you live locally or were driving through the area at the time and have Ring Doorbell or Dashcam footage that may assist our enquiries?