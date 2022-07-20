Man spotted with pet squirrel in Hailsham

Video footage of a squirrel on a lead being taken for a walk outside Tesco

A video was taken by Geri Burt, and uploaded to Facebook by her dad, which showed the man walking his pet rodent on a lead outside the Hailsham Tesco.

In the video, Geri says: "The man's got a squirrel on a lead.”

Another person can also be heard saying the same thing.

Two shoppers are seen in the video approaching the squirrel and stroking it.

Replies to the original Facebook post indicated that the squirrel was in fact Alvin, a squirrel rescued and nursed back to full health by a local man named Mehmet.

The pair have their own TikTok channel – named Mehment and Alvin – and have more than 1000 followers.