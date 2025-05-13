Man wanted by Sussex Police on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 13th May 2025, 17:45 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 18:05 BST
A man, known to frequent numerous places in East Sussex, is wanted by police on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Mitchell Gardner Whiles is wanted by police and the force have said that is known to frequent Hastings, Newhaven, Telscombe Cliffs, Peacehaven, Saltdean and East Brighton.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re searching for Mitchell Gardner-Whiles, who is wanted for arrest.

"Mitchell, 37, is wanted on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

"He is known to frequent Hastings, Newhaven, Telscombe Cliffs, Peacehaven, Saltdean and East Brighton.

"If you see him, do not approach but call 999, quoting Op Roseville.”

Mitchell Gardner Whiles is wanted by police and the force have said that is known to frequent Hastings, Newhaven, Telscombe Cliffs, Peacehaven, Saltdean and East Brighton.

1. Mitchell Gardner Whiles

Mitchell Gardner Whiles is wanted by police and the force have said that is known to frequent Hastings, Newhaven, Telscombe Cliffs, Peacehaven, Saltdean and East Brighton. Photo: Sussex Police

Related topics:Sussex PoliceMitchellHastingsNewhavenPeacehaven
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice