Man wanted by Sussex Police on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm

Mitchell Gardner Whiles is wanted by police and the force have said that is known to frequent Hastings, Newhaven, Telscombe Cliffs, Peacehaven, Saltdean and East Brighton.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re searching for Mitchell Gardner-Whiles, who is wanted for arrest.
"Mitchell, 37, is wanted on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
"He is known to frequent Hastings, Newhaven, Telscombe Cliffs, Peacehaven, Saltdean and East Brighton.
"If you see him, do not approach but call 999, quoting Op Roseville.”