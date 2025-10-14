Man who committed series of Brighton burglaries gets sentenced

A man who carried out burglaries at businesses and homes in Brighton has been sentenced.

A statement from Sussex Police read: “The series began in January 2023, when a man was seen acting suspiciously around a van that had its alarm sounding in a car park in Chapel Street.

"After being stopped by security, police attended, and the man was detained and searched. Here he was identified as 34-year-old Craig Knight, of no fixed address.

"He was found in possession of a number of items, including a knife, drugs, and a letter addressed to a recently burgled tattoo shop in Kemp Town.

"Knight also had a few dog treats in his pocket, which were also linked to ones found within the tattooists.

"Another business nearby had recently had their shopfront damaged in a burglary attempt. Checks of CCTV revealed it was indeed Knight seen causing the damage.

"Knight was arrested and immediately recalled to prison for breaching the terms of his licence in relation to previous offences.

"On June 17, 2025, Knight was charged with possessing a bladed article in a public place, possessing a Class B drug, burglary, and also attempted burglary.

"Prior to attending court to answer the charges, Knight burgled a home in Clifton Hill on July 10. He stole a number of items as well as a car.

"The car was tracked and located in Lewes, and Knight was apprehended by police as he returned from a supermarket.

"He was arrested, and once again was recalled to prison.

"Knight appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on July 23 to answer charges in relation to the earlier offences. Here he pleaded guilty and was conditionally bailed from court to await sentencing.

"During this time, a further series of crime reports were made to police:

"August 8: Knight entered a property in Pelham Street and stole equipment from an outbuilding.

"August 9: Knight entered a supermarket in St James's Street and stole food and drink as well as assaulted staff.

"August 10: Knight broke into a home in Farm Hill and was chased from the premises by a resident.

"August 15: Lastly, items were stolen from a vehicle in Valley Road, Portslade.

"Through a series of enquiries, all the reports were linked back to Knight, and he was tracked down on August 22 with assistance from the Brighton Crime Reduction Partnership.

"He was arrested in East Street, and charges were authorised the following day for two counts of burglary, burglary other than a dwelling, theft of a vehicle, theft from a vehicle, assault, and theft from a shop.

"Knight was then recalled to prison for a third time before appearing at Lewes Crown Court on September 22.

"Here, he pleaded guilty to all the August offences and was remanded to prison to await his sentencing.

"On Tuesday, October 14, Knight was sentenced to five years and three months in prison.

"Eight further offences committed in August involving Knight were also taken into account by the judge during sentencing.” Officer in charge of the case, Detective Constable James Botting, said, "Each burglary left behind more than just the loss of valuable possessions, it caused lasting distress, anxiety, and disruption to those affected.

"Through a thorough investigation, teamed with strong community support, we were able to build a clear picture of Knight’s offending and present overwhelming evidence against him. Faced with this, he had little choice but to admit to his crimes.

"Following Knights sentencing, we hope the result brings reassurance not only to his victims, but also to the wider community, showing that we will continue to take firm action against those who target others for their own gain."