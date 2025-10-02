Manchester United provide raffle prize for charity football match in memory of beloved dad and West Sussex football coach who died aged 42

A dad-of-two, who was a much-loved football coach in the Arun area of West Sussex, will be remembered at a charity event.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davide Ortola, from Fontwell, died after a short illness, aged just 42. A charity football match is set to take place at Ford Arena on November 1 .

The event, organised by close friend Claire Hill, aims to raise vital funds for St Barnabas House Hospice, where Davide spent his final days, and to celebrate the life of a man described as selfless, generous, and deeply committed to his community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was a big part of the football community and was really well loved by a lot of people,” Claire said. “This has kept my mind busy since he passed — and I just want the day to be fantastic, raise as much as possible for St Barnabas, and give him the send-off he deserves.

St Barnabas staff will be in attendance at the memorial event, selling raffle tickets and hosting the prize draw. Donations will be collected through entry fees, buckets, and a special auction of a signed, framed Manchester United photo – Davide’s beloved club. (Photo contributed)

“St Barnabas were amazing. I still go up there sometimes to light a candle in his memory – it’s just a peaceful place, and they cared for him so well.

"There's so many people that want to want to say farewell and have a few drinks in memory of him.”

Davide’s sister, Sally, spoke of the family's heartbreak at his untimely death and the incredible care he received in his final days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Davide was only 42 years old when he passed away so suddenly from cancer, only four weeks from diagnosis.

The memorial event will feature two matches – one with adult teams and one with the Wick Diamonds girls’ team, which Davide coached. (Photo contributed)

"He was a single father and leaves his daughters, Lily and Ella.

"During his last week he was looked after by St Barnabus Hospice, who cared for him with compassion and dignity whilst also providing much-needed emotional support for our family. He will be forever remembered.”

The memorial event will feature two matches – one with adult teams and one with the Wick Diamonds girls’ team, which Davide coached. Activities begin at 12 noon, running through until 5pm, followed by an evening celebration of life party at the arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the day, St Barnabas staff will be in attendance, selling raffle tickets and hosting the prize draw. Donations will be collected through entry fees, buckets, and a special auction of a signed, framed Manchester United photo – Davide’s beloved club.

Davide was a single father and leaves behind his two daughters, Lily and Ella. (Photo contributed)

More than £600 has already been raised through an online tribute page at davide-ortola.muchloved.com.

The site reads: “Davide was a great friend, loving son, brother, father and avid Manchester United supporter. Davide was kind, generous and had a wicked sense of humour.

"He will be greatly missed by so many especially his daughters his sisters, his father, his many friends and the girls he coached at Wick Diamonds. Davide you have left a big hole in our lives but we will keep your memory alive – you’ll never be forgotten. Love you x.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davide lived in Fontwell and was a familiar figure in the local football scene. He built lasting friendships through coaching, including with organiser Claire Hill, whose daughter played on Davide’s team and went to school together.

Davide Ortola (pictured, left) died after a short illness, aged just 42. (Photo contributed)

“I have to say it took him quite a lot to get my daughter to play football but he did and she became a good little player,” Claire said. “He was a great coach and he really supported her. He really did.”

Claire has been supported in planning the charity day by Davide’s family and friends.

“Everybody’s come together. It’s been amazing,” Claire said.

To make a donation to the fund for St Barnabus, visit: https://davide-ortola.muchloved.com/