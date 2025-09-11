Manhunt continues in Sussex for person 'wanted on recall to prison'
The police are still searching for a wanted man, with links to Chichester.
Sussex Police’s initial appeal – on September 11 – stated that officers were searching for Christopher Rees, who is ‘wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions’.
A social media update on September 24 read: “We're continuing to search for Christopher Rees, who is wanted on recall to prison.
“If you have information, call 999 quoting reference 47250171639.”
The 46-year-old has links to Chichester, police said.
Police said Rees is described as 5ft 4in, heavy build with short dark brown hair.