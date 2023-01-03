Mannings Heath golfers are no strangers to steep ascents with the 13th and 18th holes on theirWaterfall course providing a particularly stiff test of wind and limb.

But for one senior member, 65 year-old Will Ward, they have been ideal training ground for a rather more testing challenge – Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania – whose 19,341 ft summit he and a friend have just climbed.

Will had not previously done any mountain climbing but prides himself on keeping fit and is always ready to take on a new adventure. His climb was organised through Climb Kilimanjaro who provided the guide and porters and were “excellent” according to Will. His route took four days to complete with overnight stops in small “very basic” huts on the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although supplementary oxygen or specialist equipment is not required to climb Kilimanjaro many of those who attempt it have to give up with severe altitude sickness. Will said he felt a bit nauseous at times but the secret was to go extremely slowly. “You don’t just put one foot in front of the other – it’s more like half a foot - but the scenery and sense of achievement at the summit make it all worthwhile.”

Will Ward at Mount Kilimanjaro

Advertisement Hide Ad