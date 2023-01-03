But for one senior member, 65 year-old Will Ward, they have been ideal training ground for a rather more testing challenge – Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania – whose 19,341 ft summit he and a friend have just climbed.
Will had not previously done any mountain climbing but prides himself on keeping fit and is always ready to take on a new adventure. His climb was organised through Climb Kilimanjaro who provided the guide and porters and were “excellent” according to Will. His route took four days to complete with overnight stops in small “very basic” huts on the way.
Although supplementary oxygen or specialist equipment is not required to climb Kilimanjaro many of those who attempt it have to give up with severe altitude sickness. Will said he felt a bit nauseous at times but the secret was to go extremely slowly. “You don’t just put one foot in front of the other – it’s more like half a foot - but the scenery and sense of achievement at the summit make it all worthwhile.”
Will wondered whether the golfing gods had been looking after him when he discovered afterwards that he’d unwittingly been carrying three golf balls in his pack. Having been to the top of Kilimanjaro and back perhaps one of them will help him hit the heights in his next seniors’ competition at Mannings Heath.