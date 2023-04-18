The body of a man was found at an address in St Leonards, police have confirmed.

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to the scene in Chapel Park Road last Thursday morning (April 13).

Police added that the man’s next of kin have been informed.

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to a property in Chapel Park Road, St Leonards, at 10.17am on Thursday, April 13, where a man was sadly found deceased.

“He has now been identified as a 53-year-old man from St Leonards. His next of kin have been informed.

