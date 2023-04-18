Edit Account-Sign Out
Man's body found in St Leonards

The body of a man was found at an address in St Leonards, police have confirmed.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 18th Apr 2023, 10:57 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 10:58 BST

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to the scene in Chapel Park Road last Thursday morning (April 13).

Police added that the man’s next of kin have been informed.

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to a property in Chapel Park Road, St Leonards, at 10.17am on Thursday, April 13, where a man was sadly found deceased.

“He has now been identified as a 53-year-old man from St Leonards. His next of kin have been informed.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this tragic incident, but it is not believed to be suspicious. We are not searching for anyone else in relation to the incident. The matter has been passed onto HM Coroner.”

