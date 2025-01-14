Police were called to the scene

The body of a man was found in St Leonards on Sunday (January 12), police have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said officers and emergency services were called to the scene near Glyne Gap in the morning following reports.

The man’s next of kin has been informed, police added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a body of a man found east of Glyne Gap, Bexhill Road, St Leonards, at 10.54am on Sunday (January 12).

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner. The man’s next of kin has been informed.”