Man's body found in St Leonards

By Richard Gladstone
Published 14th Jan 2025, 07:10 BST
Police were called to the scenePolice were called to the scene
The body of a man was found in St Leonards on Sunday (January 12), police have confirmed.

Sussex Police said officers and emergency services were called to the scene near Glyne Gap in the morning following reports.

The man’s next of kin has been informed, police added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a body of a man found east of Glyne Gap, Bexhill Road, St Leonards, at 10.54am on Sunday (January 12).

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner. The man’s next of kin has been informed.”

