Marc Abraham and Maria Caulfield judge dog show at Raystede Summer Fair

The two-day extravaganza took place on June 18 and 19, at the Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare in Ringmer, and featured magic shows, a dog and pony parade, parkour and the dog show.

Maria Caulfield MP joined celebrity vet and animal welfare campaigner Marc Abraham – choosing winner in categories including Most Handsome Boy, Prettiest Girl, and Dog The Judge Most Want to Take Home.

Maria Caulfield MP said: “It was such a difficult task to choose winners from all of the wonderful dogs at the Raystede Dog Show, I am glad to have had help from Marc Abraham.