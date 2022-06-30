Marc Abraham and Maria Caulfield judge dog show at Raystede Summer Fair

The two-day extravaganza took place on June 18 and 19, at the Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare in Ringmer, and featured magic shows, a dog and pony parade, parkour and the dog show.
Maria Caulfield MP joined celebrity vet and animal welfare campaigner Marc Abraham – choosing winner in categories including Most Handsome Boy, Prettiest Girl, and Dog The Judge Most Want to Take Home.
Maria Caulfield MP said: “It was such a difficult task to choose winners from all of the wonderful dogs at the Raystede Dog Show, I am glad to have had help from Marc Abraham.
"All of the staff, volunteers and supporters at Raystede Animal Welfare Centre do such an amazing job so it was great to see everyone enjoying themselves on such a fun weekend.”