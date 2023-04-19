Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
25 minutes ago Ofcom BGT complaints surge after man sets himself on fire
1 hour ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
1 hour ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay
2 hours ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100
3 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform

Marching Youth bandmaster becomes new Burgess Hill Lions member

The Burgess Hill District Lions Club welcomed a new member at their latest business meeting this week.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 19th Apr 2023, 17:01 BST

Lion Claire Stacey decided to serve as a full member of the club after becoming an Honorary member first.

Claire, whose parents are long-standing Lions, said: “In my position as bandmaster of the Burgess Hill Marching Youth, I have seen the difference that the Lions can make to individuals, groups and our local community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Read more: The Bluebell Railway photos and video – exploring the ‘lost’ stations...
Most Popular
Claire Stacey is the newest member of Burgess Hill District Lions ClubClaire Stacey is the newest member of Burgess Hill District Lions Club
Claire Stacey is the newest member of Burgess Hill District Lions Club

“Becoming a member of BHDLC means that I can help to make a difference in the community too. I’m hopeful that more members around my age will join so that the future of the Lions here in Burgess Hill continues well into the future.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lions International is a worldwide organisation that supports hundreds of thousands of people across the world. Burgess Hill District Lions was one of the first Lions Clubs to be chartered (formed) in England in 1955 and celebrates its 68th anniversary next month. Visit www.bhdlions.co.uk to find out more.