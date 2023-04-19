Lion Claire Stacey decided to serve as a full member of the club after becoming an Honorary member first.
Claire, whose parents are long-standing Lions, said: “In my position as bandmaster of the Burgess Hill Marching Youth, I have seen the difference that the Lions can make to individuals, groups and our local community.
“Becoming a member of BHDLC means that I can help to make a difference in the community too. I’m hopeful that more members around my age will join so that the future of the Lions here in Burgess Hill continues well into the future.”
Lions International is a worldwide organisation that supports hundreds of thousands of people across the world. Burgess Hill District Lions was one of the first Lions Clubs to be chartered (formed) in England in 1955 and celebrates its 68th anniversary next month. Visit www.bhdlions.co.uk to find out more.