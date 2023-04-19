The Burgess Hill District Lions Club welcomed a new member at their latest business meeting this week.

Lion Claire Stacey decided to serve as a full member of the club after becoming an Honorary member first.

Claire, whose parents are long-standing Lions, said: “In my position as bandmaster of the Burgess Hill Marching Youth, I have seen the difference that the Lions can make to individuals, groups and our local community.

Claire Stacey is the newest member of Burgess Hill District Lions Club

“Becoming a member of BHDLC means that I can help to make a difference in the community too. I’m hopeful that more members around my age will join so that the future of the Lions here in Burgess Hill continues well into the future.”

