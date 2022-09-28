Edit Account-Sign Out
Maresfield house fire: People told to stay away from the High Street

People are being told to stay away from Maresfield High Street after a fire has broken out from a house in the area.

By Frankie Elliott
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 12:49 pm
The East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews (ESFRS) were called to a residential property on the road at 10:41am this morning (September 28).

The fire is believed to have been started in an oil tanker at the side of the building and residents have been told by the ESFRS to avoid the area.

Firefighters from Uckfield, Crowborough, Heathfield and Lewes are currently on scene.

More to follow…

