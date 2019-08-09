Maresfield man battling second brain tumour to brave the shave

A Maresfield man who is battling his second brain tumour is shaving his head for charity.

Sven Imber is braving the shave next month to raise funds for Muffin Pug Rescue, which specialises in the rescue, rehabilitation and re-homing of pugs.

Sven Imber. Photo by Peter Cripps

He will also be giving his hair to Little Princess Trust – which provides real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss.

The 42-year-old told the Express: “I’m on to my second brain tumour. I also suffer from Osteopenia, some incurable and progressive problems, along with a whole host of other medical problems.

“I also have to work, because I have a mortgage, bills to pay and mouths to feed. And the system doesn’t seem to work for people like me.

“I don’t have the strength or energy to run five miles, climb a mountain, wrestle a giant alligator or a big grizzly bear. I barely have the energy to get out of bed!

Sven with one of his pugs. Photo by Peter Cripps

“So I’ve taken one for the team and have grown my hair to shave for charity.”

Sven is having his hair shaved off at The Little Salon in East Grinstead on September 24. His goal is to raise £1,000.

“I want to do it so something good can come out of something bad,” he said.

“My two pugs Wilbur and Gizmo have gotten me through the darkest days of my life and mean the world to me.

"And it really saddens me seeing the sorry states some of the pugs are in that MPR take in and care for.”

Sven has also gone through the tragedy of losing his brother and uncle.

To read his full story, or to make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/sven039s-head-shave.