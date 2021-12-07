Maria Caulfield MP and Prime Minister Boris Johnson announce Christmas card competition winner

MP Maria Caufield has announced the winner of the Lewes Christmas card competition, with the help of the Prime Minister.

The chosen theme for the competition was Christmas films and saw a wide range of films depicted including Elf, The Grinch, The Muppets Christmas Carol, Home Alone, The Snowman, and Frozen.

The winning entry was by Alaya from Polegate School whose drawing from the film Elf.

Maria Caulfield MP with the Prime Minister Boris Johnson MP and the winning Christmas card design by Alaya from Polegate School

Maria Caulfield MP said “I want to thank all of the children from across the Lewes constituency who entered my Christmas card competition. The standard of entries was very high and it was so difficult to choose a winner, but myself and my team were very impressed with Alaya’s drawing of Buddy and Papa Elf. I know that everyone who receives this card will be smiling like I was when seeing the fantastic drawings. Congratulations to everyone who entered.”

The six runners up, whose designs feature on the back of the card are: Jude from Plumpton Primary School (The Grinch), Bethany from Polegate School (The Snowman), Jasmine from Polegate School (The Grinch, Elf, The Smnowman & Mickey Mouse), Brooke from Newick School (The Grinch), Milli from Plumpton Primary School (The Grinch), and Olivia from Polegate School (Elf).

The final Christmas card design was presented to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson MP, in the Houses of Parliament by Maria Caulfield MP.

The card will now be used by the Lewes MP and sent to No 10 Downing Street, the Cabinet, Members of Parliament, Councillors, local businesses and charities as well as other local dignitaries.