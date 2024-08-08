Marlipins Museum in Shoreham set to benefit from Crowdfunder projects for Sussex Past

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shoreham's Marlipins Museum is set to benefit from Crowdfunder projects aiming to raise a combined total of £25,000, as more and more people sign up to become a Sussex Guardian.

The Sussex Archaeological Society in Lewes launched the Sussex Guardians Appeal 2024 to fund work at a number of its sites, including repairs to the 11th century beam at Marlipins Museum in Shoreham High Street.

This is one of eight Crowdfunder projects the society and its Friends groups are running this year and a new stretch target has been added to ensure all work across each project can be carried out.

The society, trading as Sussex Past, said: "With challenging economic conditions being felt right across the heritage sector, our role as a guardian of Sussex’s heritage is becoming increasingly difficult.

Marlipins Museum in Shoreham High Street is run by The Sussex Archaeological Society, trading as Sussex Past. Picture: Steve Robards SR1812129

"In partnership with our Friends groups, we are asking for your support as joint guardians of some of the most iconic heritage properties across the historic county of Sussex.

"Together, we are aiming to raise £25,000 towards the care of these landmark properties, including Lewes Castle, Fishbourne Roman Palace and Michelham Priory.

"Our trustees and Friends groups have already made a very generous pledge of £12,500 towards this work. We are now inviting you to join us with the aim of matching that to reach our target."

As well as the Marlipins Museum beam, vital improvement work includes repairs to the Dovecote roof at Michelham Priory in Upper Dicker, maintenance at Fishbourne Roman Palace to encourage more school visits, enhancing visitor facilities at Lewes Castle, repairs to the roof at Anne of Cleves House in Lewes to ensure public safety, essential works at Bull House in Lewes to reinvigorate the property as a visitor attraction and structural repairs to The Priest House in West Hoathly to prevent rain damage.

The Sussex Guardians Appeal was launched in June and it has already reached £17,500 of its £25,000 target, thanks to generous contributions. Find out more at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/the-sussex-archaeological-society

Gavin Stewart, acting chief executive at Sussex Past, said: “We are extremely grateful for the generous response we have had to our Sussex Guardians Appeal so far, from our dedicated Friends groups, from our other partners like the Friends of the South Downs and from the general public.

"However, in order to reach our final target and be able to carry out important conservation and visitor improvement work at our heritage properties, we need your help. Please consider making a donation, large or small, to help us preserve these wonderful places for future generations to enjoy.”