Married couple from Lewes hope to raise £1,800 for officiant who chipped front teeth at their wedding

From left: Sadie Gwynne, Travis Yarwood and Ed Gwynne

A newly married Lewes couple are trying to raise funds for a man who badly chipped his front teeth at their wedding.

Edward, 28, and Sadie Gwynne, 35, said their friend Travis Yarwood, who was their wedding officiant, is unable to afford dental repairs following the accident.

So Ed started a GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/travis-our-officiant-knocked-his-teeth-out to raise £1,800.

Ed explained that Travis has been his friend since they were teenagers.

Ed and Travis

He said: “He’s just one of our best friends and we thought it would mean a lot to us if someone who was close to us would do the ceremony. He’s very good at speaking. He does lots of impressions and he’s very funny. He and I play Dungeons and Dragons and he’s DM (dungeon master) so he’s very good at performing.”

Ed said Travis is travelling in Australia at the moment with his partner but came back to England temporarily for the ‘secret wedding’ that the couple did not tell that many people about.

He said: “We wanted him to do the hand-binding ceremony for us.”

The wedding took place on Saturday, August 16, at Bentley Estate in Ringmer.

The wedding was on Saturday, August 16, at Bentley Estate in Ringmer

Ed said the accident happened when Travis was ‘Irish jigging’ on the dancefloor, which was slippery, probably from someone’s spilled drink. Ed said: “He went flying unfortunately and he doesn’t want to Irish jig ever again.”

Apart from the accident, Ed said the wedding was great. He said: “Travis was brilliant. He memorised all of his lines and lots of people who didn’t even know him and hadn’t even met him before were going up and saying what an amazing job he did. He wrote the ceremony with my dad and added a lot of life to it. It didn’t feel like a standard wedding. It felt very unique to us.”

So far, the GoFundMe page has raised more than £1,400. Ed said: “I think it’s amazing to see how so many people have been so generous and so kind.”

On Sunday, August 24, Travis Yarwood posted an update to the GoFundMe page. He said: “Thank you so much for your donations. It’s honestly meant so much to me and I can’t believe how much has been raised. I am now back in Australia and I’m due to have my first lot of treatment Tuesday morning.”

He said: “I’m honestly so grateful to everyone as a £2,000 bill would’ve been bit of a credit card bill, having to pay back throughout the year. I’m not sure what I would’ve done to be honest.”

Travis said he would update everyone on the GoFundMe page again as soon as his temporary crowns are on.