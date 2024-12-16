Masked gang rob Hastings town centre phone shop in broad daylight

The Three phone shop in Station Road was targeted

Four men have been remanded in custody, charged in connection with a high-value robbery at a mobile phone store in Hastings.

Officers were called after masked men entered the Three store in Station Road, Hastings, at about 1pm on Wednesday, December 11.

Staff were threatened and a woman was assaulted during the course of the incident. It is understood she attempted to obstruct the gang as they left the shop, using a wooden pallet. She was pushed to the floor.

Closed sign on the door following the incident

Items worth tens of thousands of pounds were taken. The shop remained closed the following day.

A vehicle was traced by Sussex Police’s Roads Policing Unit and Tactical Firearms Unit leaving the area via the A21.

Thanks to support from officers in Kent Police and the Metropolitan Police, the vehicle was stopped in Bexleyheath and four men were arrested.

Now, police can confirm that four men have been charged in connection with the incident.

Daniel Larbi, 21, of Brackenbury Road, Hammersmith, was charged with robbery and aggravated vehicle taking.

David Larbi, 19, of the same Hammersmith address, was charged with the same offences.

Rio Charlton, 22, of Butler Street, West Bromwich, was charged with the same offences.

Gavin McCormac, 20, of Otterbourne Court, Halesowen, was also charged with robbery and dangerous driving.

Larbi, Larbi, and Charlton were also charged with a further count of robbery relating to an incident at a Vodafone store in London Road, East Grinstead, on December 8.

Hastings District Commander Chief Inspector Simon Yates said: “We responded to reports of a robbery in Hastings town centre, and were able to trace a vehicle leaving the county.

“We are grateful to our colleagues in Kent Police and the Metropolitan Police for their support, demonstrating great professionalism and teamwork between police forces.”

The defendants appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 13 where they were remanded in custody.

They will next appear before Lewes Crown Court on January 10.