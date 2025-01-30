Massage therapy rooms could open if planning application is approved
Mr James Shillaker has applied to Mid Sussex District Council through the agent Beckett Architectural & Consultancy Services Ltd.
The application seeks to change of use of the existing building, Incorpore Ltd, at 14 Mill Road from administrative offices (Class E(g)(i) to massage therapy rooms (Class E(e). The application is for the provision of medical or health services (except the use of the premises attached to the residence of the consultant or practitioner).
People can see the application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/25/0139.
The planning statement said: “The proposal is to change the internal layout of the property into Massage Therapy rooms.”
It said: “No external alterations are proposed except the addition of a wheelchair compliant ramp to the main entrance door.”
The planning application added that the existing building is a detached, part Victorian building in the front half and part recent historical extension in the rear half. It said: “The existing building has 88.8 square metres of floor space on each of the Ground Floor and First Floor, making a total building internal floor space of 177.6 square metres.”
The application for the 815 square metre site said there are 15 car parking spaces, which will not change. It also said the opening hours will be 8am to 8pm on Mondays to Fridays and 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.
