Massive mercy mission set to leave Billingshurst to help Ukrainian refugees

Two coaches loaded with vital supplies - donated by local communities - will travel to Dover through France, Belgium, Holland, Germany and on to Poland.

And it is planned to bring back with them desperate refugees displaced by the war.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mission has been organised by two caring mums: Jenna Ayling from Cowfold and Karina Davies from Lower Beeding who set up a Facebook fundraiser ‘From Sussex With Love’ - and donations began to pour in.

Huge amounts of vital supplies have been donated for refugees fleeing Ukraine

Jenna said: “Karina mentioned to me about collecting some essential items for the refugees fleeing Ukraine. We got straight on it and asked our children’s school, St Andrew’s Nuthurst, to send out to families about donations.

“We also asked our local community and within hours we had donations at our door.

“We then had a crazy idea - why not use one of our coaches and take all of these donations to Poland ourselves?”

And they are - two coaches loaded with supplies and four volunteer drivers will leave Billingshurst on Friday.

Jenna, Sam, Graham, Karina

Jenna and her husband Sam run the family business Sussex Coaches.

“Sam has the driving experience as he has been driving coaches for 27 years and has done many foreign trips,” said Jenna.

“It was a no brainer for him. Our 15-year-old son Jack will be accompanying him on the trip down to Poland as he would like to assist in any way he can.”

Karina and her partner Graham Miller run the family business Britannia Office Cleaning.

Karina said: “Graham has a military background and will be driving a support car to assist, along with my 16-year-old son Ruben who volunteered to go along as he wanted to do what he could to support our vision.”

Jake Ellis will also be in the support car with Graham and the two boys.

Meanwhile the rest of the two families have been busy fundraising. Karina’s daughter Kitty, nine, has been talking to all her school friends and helping to sell bracelets made by family friend Hannah Steele.

Jenna’s children Sidney, eight, and Elwood, six, have been telling their friends at school and football about their plan and have also been asking for donations.

Jenna said they had also received ‘incredible support’ from the local community “without their support this wouldn’t be possible.”

“And we must mention Charlotte Hill - she arranged for The Weald School, Billingshurst Primary and William Penn Schools to have a donation day with each year group to donate one item per year.