Massive screws installed at Horsham sewage works in £36m upgrade

Two massive screws – each the size of a double-decker bus – have been installed at a Horsham sewage works as part of a £36 million upgrade.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Archimedes screws, weighing as much as two Asian elephants, were put in place at the wastewater site off the A24 near Broadbridge Heath.

Southern Water says that the £1.2 million screws, measuring 15 metres long and weighing 8,600kg each, are already being put to work with each capable of lifting 680 litres of wastewater through the treatment process every second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The water company says the new installation replaces ageing machinery and is powered by electric motors, ditching the old diesel system ‘for a cleaner, greener future.’

The two huge Archimedes screws installed at Horsham sewage works as part of a £36 million upgrade

Project manager Jonathon Quirk said: “These monster screws are a vital part of keeping Horsham’s wastewater treatment processes flowing smoothly. This upgrade is a big step forward in making our operations more reliable and sustainable – and it’s great to see it in action.”

Sam Scargill, construction and delivery lead at CMDP – a joint venture between Costain and MWH Treatment – which are delivering the Horsham upgrade project, added: “The installation of the new screws is a significant moment for the Horsham team. A lot of work has gone into not just the removal and installation of the screws, but also the over-pumping and temporary works to enable the removal of the screws while maintaining the operational requirements of the work.”

Southern Water says the overall scheme at Horsham will increase the amount of sewage the site can treat, and help improve water quality nearby by reducing phosphate levels.