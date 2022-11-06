Master musician and band leader N’famady Kouyaté offers Sussex dates on first UK tour

N'Famady by Andrew Lewis

His Balafo Douma tour will take in Chidham Village Hall on November 9; The Star in Guildford on November 11; and The Rosehill in Brighton on November 12.

N’famady released his first EP in July 2021, recorded with a full-band line-up, including guest appearances from Gruff Rhys (Super Furry Animals), Lisa Jên Brown (9Bach) and Kliph Scurlock (The Flaming Lips). The EP features mash-ups of traditional Guinean songs with new Welsh lyrics, modern and traditional instrumentation, played by a ten-piece band. He is also releasing a new single entitled Dere Ma on the Welsh label Libertino Records.

N’famady offers his modern interpretations of traditional West African Mandingue songs and rhythms. His primary instrument is the balafon – the traditional wooden xylophone sacred to West African culture and his family heritage of the griot/djeli. In Guinea he founded Les Héritiers du Mandingue, a tradi-modern group which toured extensively in West Africa.

“This is my first ever tour here and it is a great atmosphere so far,” he says. “It has got a very good vibe. I am really looking forward to it. It has been a long time coming. This is pretty much like my second summer here. I moved to the UK three and a half years ago. I came to visit my friends in 2018 to see if I would like the UK. It was raining a lot and it was very wet but that is good. I like the rain. I got married to Welsh lady in January 2019. We met back in Africa in 2017 when she went on a cultural expedition. She was supposed to be discovering African culture and African instruments and so on and on that trip I was one of the musicians. I was living in Africa at the time. I have always wanted to share my music around the world so this is great. I am from a musical family going back through the generations. I have been playing since I can remember, since I was five perhaps. Everyone plays music in the family and I've always toured across Africa.