Masterchef winner cooks up a feast to raise £20k for BHAFC Foundation

The ‘What a Difference a Day Makes’, the dinner took place at Brighton & Hove Albion’s Tunnel Club, with guests including last year’s MasterChef: The Professionals winner Tom Hamblet, and Albion supporter Norman Cook (AKA DJ Fatboy Slim).

One of the charity’s beneficiaries, Charlie, lost his leg after being diagnosed with cancer at a young age. His mum, Kate, gave a moving talk about how the BHAFC Foundation has made a difference to their lives.

Charlie and Steven Edwards had already met when Steven and his business partner Steve Barrey joined a football session for amputees back in January.

Steven Edwards said: “Tonight’s dinner is my way of giving back to those less fortunate than myself and celebrating the great work that the team at the Brighton & Albion Foundation put in day after day.

"It was great to see Charlie again too, he’s such an inspirational young man whose story deserves to be shared. It’s been fantastic to work with Steve Barrey and the BHAFC Foundation in planning this event and I look forward to working with them again to raise more funds in the future.”

CEO of the BHAFC Foundation, Matt Dorn, thanked guests and all involved.

“All of our guests had a great evening, we’ve had some really positive feedback and Steven’s food was fantastic. Events like these are so important for us as a charity, they provide us with crucial funds that help us change lives all over Sussex.

"I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came to the dinner, to all of the organisations who sponsored the evening, and of course to Steven, Steve and the team for all of their support.”

Actor Brian Capron led an auction that included some incredible, money-can’t-buy prizes, such as a specially created artwork by Brighton’s Kim M Artist signed by members of BHAFC’s 23/24 men’s first team and head coach, Roberto De Zerbi, a rare shirt signed from Albion’s first ever Europa League game and a private dining experience with Steven Edwards cooking at the winner’s home for up to 12 guests.

Guests were welcomed with a glass of Nyetimber Brut Reserve and snacks prepared by Steven, they were then taken on a private tour of the home players’ dressing room and through the tunnel itself and had the chance to be photographed in the dugout, where Roberto De Zerbi would usually sit.

