MasterChef winner to bring Mexican flair to West Sussex village pub

Thomasina Miers, the chef, broadcaster and co-founder of Wahaca, is taking over a kitchen in a village pub for one night.

The Horse & Groom in East Ashling is already known for its award-winning spin on pub classics.

But on Thursday, 16 October, a MasterChef winner will be putting on a feast for 50 guests.

They will sit down to a four-course sharing menu built around Miers’ trademark flavours and seasonal ingredients.

The evening will begin with a mezcal cocktail and nibbles, before guests enjoy a menu of vibrant, Mexican-inspired dishes; a playful twist on the pub’s usual style.

Miers, who has long championed sustainable food through her work with the Soil Association and Chefs in Schools, will also share stories about her cooking philosophy and the inspirations behind the menu.

The residency ties in neatly with the release of her latest cookbook, which diners will be able to buy and have signed on the night.

She’ll be joined in the kitchen by her sous chef, teaming up with The Horse & Groom’s own chefs to deliver the meal.

Adam Wilson, manager of The Horse & Groom, said: “To welcome a chef of Thomasina’s calibre to our kitchen is hugely exciting. Our guests will enjoy not only a truly special dining experience but also the chance to meet one of the UK’s most inspiring food voices, right here in our village pub.”

Tickets are £75, which includes the mezcal cocktail, nibbles, and the four-course menu.

With only 50 seats available, early booking is highly recommended. Arrival is from 6:30 pm.

To get your ticket, visit: www.thehorseandgroom.pub