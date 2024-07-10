Matt Smith spotted filming TV series in East Sussex

Published 10th Jul 2024, 11:30 BST
Matt Smith has been spotted in East Sussex as filming for his new series, The Death of Bunny Munro, continues.

The actor – best known for his roles in Doctor Who, The Crown, and the House of the Dragon – was pictured at Hailsham Cemetery yesterday (July 9), alongside fellow cast members Robert Glenister, Lindsay Duncan and Johann Myers.

Over the past few months, he and his film crews have been spotted in several locations across Sussex – including Eastbourne, Brighton, Worthing and Shoreham-by-Sea.

During this time, he has chatted with locals, stopped for pictures and was seen rehearsing his lines while walking his dog, Bobby, on the seafront.

The Sky Original series follows ‘self-professed lothario’ Bunny Munro on an ‘epic and increasingly out-of-control’ road trip with his nine-year-old son, following the suicide of his wife.

The novel, written by musician Nick Cave, was set in Brighton.

Upon its release in 2025, The Death of Bunny Munro will be available to watch on Sky Atlantic.

