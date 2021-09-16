They wait patiently to meet their new owner and once again become loving, life-long companions.

Max the Chihuahua and his four-legged friends wait for their new forever home in Sussex

Max is one of a number of adorable dogs waiting to meet a new owner at a rehoming centre.

By Sol Buckner
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 2:03 pm
Updated Thursday, 16th September 2021, 2:06 pm

The three-year-old, short haired Chihuahua is one of three new arrivals at the Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre in Shoreham along with Bailey, the Malinois cross and Pixie, a Jack Russell Terrier cross.

They join several other dogs including three Lurchers and two German Shepherd dogs waiting to be rehomed. For more information about the dogs and advice visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk or call 0303 003 0000

1.

Bailey is a friendly, one-year-old Malinois cross. He is super intelligent and thrives off of learning and any activity that'll keep his mind stimulated.

2.

Biggles is an energetic two-year-old Lurcher with lots of character.

3.

Max is a three-year-old Chihuahua. His favourite things in life are food, playing a game with his toys and cuddles from his human pals.

4.

Buster is a six-year-old German Shepherd cross Fox Hound with a friendly disposition.

