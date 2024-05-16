May Day fun at The Queensmead care home

May Day Morris dancing fun for The Queensmead

We had a wonderful Saturday afternoon celebrating May Day at The Queensmead Care Home with the Ragged Phoenix Morris dancers and folk band.

The Ragged Phoenix Group were very entertaining and even joined the residents after for afternoon tea, scones and cakes!

Activities Lead, Sarah, said "It was a beautiful day, we had to postpone earlier this month due to the awful wet weather we had for the bank holiday but it was worth the wait! It was wonderful to see the residents smiling and tapping thier feet to the music."

